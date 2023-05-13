G7 finance chiefs move to diversify supply chains

The G7 plans to launch a partnership scheme to diversify supply chains this year, the group's finance ministers said Saturday following talks in Japan ahead of a major summit next week

Niigata, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ):The G7 plans to launch a partnership scheme to diversify supply chains this year, the group's finance ministers said Saturday following talks in Japan ahead of a major summit next week.

But the United States has led a push for export controls on-chip components to China, citing national security concerns, and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pointed to recent shocks to the global economy.

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki also said Covid had revealed "the downside of supply chains being too concentrated in one place".

In a joint statement, the Group of Seven's finance ministers and central bank chiefs said they hoped to launch the partnership in collaboration with the World Bank "by the end of this year at the latest".

The scheme, dubbed RISE -- Resilient and Inclusive Supply-chain Enhancement -- builds on guidance released in April, and will offer interested developing countries "finance, knowledge and partnerships".