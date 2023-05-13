UrduPoint.com

G7 Finance Chiefs Move To Diversify Supply Chains

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2023 | 07:06 PM

G7 finance chiefs move to diversify supply chains

The G7 plans to launch a partnership scheme to diversify supply chains this year, the group's finance ministers said Saturday following talks in Japan ahead of a major summit next week

Niigata, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ):The G7 plans to launch a partnership scheme to diversify supply chains this year, the group's finance ministers said Saturday following talks in Japan ahead of a major summit next week.

But the United States has led a push for export controls on-chip components to China, citing national security concerns, and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pointed to recent shocks to the global economy.

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki also said Covid had revealed "the downside of supply chains being too concentrated in one place".

In a joint statement, the Group of Seven's finance ministers and central bank chiefs said they hoped to launch the partnership in collaboration with the World Bank "by the end of this year at the latest".

The scheme, dubbed RISE -- Resilient and Inclusive Supply-chain Enhancement -- builds on guidance released in April, and will offer interested developing countries "finance, knowledge and partnerships".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Bank China Bank Japan United States April Suzuki

Recent Stories

Secretary local govt satisfied with wheat procurem ..

Secretary local govt satisfied with wheat procurement drive

2 minutes ago
 Attack on PBC, APP offices attempt to silence medi ..

Attack on PBC, APP offices attempt to silence media, shatter confidence of state ..

2 minutes ago
 TEVTA to arrange summer skills camps for students

TEVTA to arrange summer skills camps for students

2 minutes ago
 PM holds Imran responsible for torching of Corps C ..

PM holds Imran responsible for torching of Corps Commander House

2 minutes ago
 Pubic did not show reaction on Imran Khan’s arre ..

Pubic did not show reaction on Imran Khan’s arrest, claims Rana Sanaullah

19 minutes ago
 PM orders to arrest planners, attackers of Jinnah ..

PM orders to arrest planners, attackers of Jinnah house within 72 hours

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.