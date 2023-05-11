UrduPoint.com

G7 Finance Ministers' Meeting To Take Place From May 11-13 In Japan's Niigata

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2023 | 08:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The meeting of the finance ministers and central bank Governors of G7 countries will be held from May 11-13 in the Japanese city of Niigata.

The meeting will be taking place as Japan assumes the G7 Presidency in 2023.

There will be several meetings of G7 finance ministers and central bank governors throughout the year.

The heads of international organizations, such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank Group and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), will be also attending the meeting.

The agenda of the meetings will include a wide range of global economy issues, including the G7 plan for countering bank runs.

