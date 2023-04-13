G7 Finance Ministers Reiterate Support for Ukraine, Commitment to Sanctions Against Russia

The G7 finance ministers and central bank governors said on Wednesday in a statement that they will continue to support Ukraine and to apply sanctions and other economic measures against Russia in response to its special military operation there

The ministers and bank governors met on Wednesday in Washington with officials from the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Financial Stability Board, and Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko.

"We reiterate our strong commitment to imposing sanctions and other economic measures against Russia .

.. We are vigorously working to prevent and respond to evasion and circumvention of our sanctions and other economic measures in various fora, collectively as well as nationally. We will also continue to monitor the effectiveness of our sanctions, take further actions as needed, and strengthen their enforcement," the statement read.

The participants also welcomed the approval by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board of a $15.6 billion program for Ukraine, which should address Ukraine's most urgent financing needs and facilitate a structural reform in the country.