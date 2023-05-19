UrduPoint.com

G7 Leaders Say Ukraine Has Budget Support For 2023, Early 2024

G7 Leaders Say Ukraine Has Budget Support for 2023, Early 2024

The Group of Seven (G7) leaders, together with the international community, agreed to provide Kiev with budget support for 2023 and early 2024, according to their joint statement issued on Friday

"We reaffirm our strong commitment to ensuring that Ukraine has the economic support it needs. Under the leadership of Japan's G7 Presidency, together with the international community, we have ensured Ukraine has the budget support it needs for 2023 and early 2024," the statement read.

The G7 leaders welcomed the approval of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Extended Fund Facility (EFF) designed to stabilize Ukraine's macroeconomic and financial situation, contribute to longer-term economic sustainability, and help to catalyze further financial support from other countries and institutions as well as the private sector. They also expressed readiness to support Ukraine's repairs on its critical infrastructure, recovery and reconstruction.

The G7 member states welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's efforts to set out basic principles for the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

"With a view to a viable post-war peace settlement, we remain ready to reach arrangements together with Ukraine as well as interested countries and institutions on sustained security and other commitments to help Ukraine defend itself, secure its free and democratic future, and deter future Russian aggression. We are determined to help Ukraine build a positive future for its people," their joint statement read.

The G7 Summit is being held in Hiroshima from May 19-21 and focuses on the Ukraine conflict, economic security, green investments, and developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

The leaders of India, Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Comoros, and the Cook Islands have been invited to participate in the G7 Summit as well as the heads of seven international organizations, including the United Nations, the World Bank, and the World Health Organization.

