G7 Ministers Discuss Ways to Boost Economies as COVID-19 Shutdowns End - US Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Finance ministers from the G7 bloc of nations spoke by phone on Tuesday to discuss ways to strengthen their economies as they begin reopening following the COVID-19 pandemic, the US Treasury said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The finance ministers discussed domestic and international economic responses underway and strategies to accelerate economic activity as our economies begin reopening, in line with necessary health and safety measures," the Treasury said.

The ministers maintain regular contact in order to coordinate timely and effective responses to the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, the statement added.

Ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the European Commission, and the Eurogroup took part in the call, according to the statement.