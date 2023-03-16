G7 Opposes Lowering Russian Crude Price Cap From $60 Per Barrel - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The Group of Seven (G7) industrialized nations oppose lowering the price cap on Russian crude oil currently set at $60 per barrel, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The European Commission (EC) warned member states about the G7's stance, pointing to a conversation between EC President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Joe Biden in Washington last week, the report said on Wednesday.

Biden reportedly told von der Leyen that the United States has no desire to adjust the price cap.

The price cap coalition is set to decide later this month whether to recalibrate the sanctions imposed on Russia.