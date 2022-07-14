UrduPoint.com

G7 Plans To Place Price Cap On Russian Oil To Result In Increased Prices - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2022 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Plans of G7 to place a cap on the price of Russian oil will result in increased prices, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"If the G7 tries to implement its own ... risky plans to establish a certain cap in oil prices, then they may increase (prices), which economists also talk about. Because these plans are anti-market, risky, and voluntaristic," Zakharova told a briefing.

