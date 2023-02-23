UrduPoint.com

G7 Presses IMF For Ukraine Aid As Yellen Says Russia Hurting

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2023 | 07:58 PM

G7 finance chiefs pressed the IMF on Thursday to provide more aid to Ukraine, as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen insisted that sanctions were hurting Russia on the eve of the first anniversary of the invasion

"On February 24 last year, Russia launched its illegal, unjustifiable, and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine, which is also an attack on the rule of law and the principles of the UN Charter," the G7 said in a statement issued by current chair Japan.

After talks in India the group urged the International Monetary Fund "to deliver a credible, ambitious, fully financed and appropriately conditioned IMF program by the end of March 2023".

It added that sanctions so far have "significantly undermined Russia's capacity to wage its illegal war" and that the G7 would "take further actions as needed".

The group added that for 2023, based on Ukraine's needs, it had increased its commitment of budget and economic support to $39 billion.

Yellen said meanwhile that sanctions were having a "very significant negative effect".

