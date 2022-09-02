UrduPoint.com

G7 Price Cap To Hamper Russia In Ukraine, Hasten Deterioration Of Russian Economy - Yellen

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2022 | 06:30 PM

G7 Price Cap to Hamper Russia in Ukraine, Hasten Deterioration of Russian Economy - Yellen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday hailed the newly agreed G7 price cap on Russian oil, saying it would hamper Russia's special operation in Ukraine and speed up the deterioration of Russia's economy.

"Today's action will help deliver a major blow for Russian finances and will both hinder Russia's ability to fight its unprovoked war in Ukraine and hasten the deterioration of the Russian economy," Yellen said in a statement. "This price cap is one of the most powerful tools we have to fight inflation and protect workers and businesses in the United States and globally from future price spikes caused by global disruptions."

