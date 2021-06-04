UrduPoint.com
G7 Tax Deal 'in Sight': France, Germany, Italy, Spain

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 12:00 PM

G7 tax deal 'in sight': France, Germany, Italy, Spain

London, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :A G7 deal on a minimum corporate tax rate is "within sight", finance ministers from France, Germany, Italy and Spain said Friday before a finance meet of the world's richest nations.

France's Bruno Le Maire, Germany's Olaf Scholz, Italy's Daniele Franco and Spain's Nadia Calvino added in The Guardian newspaper that "we have a chance to get multinational businesses to pay their fair share".

