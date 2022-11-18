G7 to Announce Price Cap Level for Russian Oil Next Wednesday - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The Group of Seven is planning to announce the level of their price cap on Russian crude oil next Wednesday, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Allies had earlier discussed setting the cap somewhere between $40 and $60 per barrel, but two sources say it could be above that, according to the report.

The Biden administration is expected to share a proposed price privately before a meeting of European Union ambassadors, which is set to take place on November 23, the report added.