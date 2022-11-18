UrduPoint.com

G7 To Announce Price Cap Level For Russian Oil Next Wednesday - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2022 | 10:32 PM

G7 to Announce Price Cap Level for Russian Oil Next Wednesday - Reports

The Group of Seven is planning to announce the level of their price cap on Russian crude oil next Wednesday, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The Group of Seven is planning to announce the level of their price cap on Russian crude oil next Wednesday, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Allies had earlier discussed setting the cap somewhere between $40 and $60 per barrel, but two sources say it could be above that, according to the report.

The Biden administration is expected to share a proposed price privately before a meeting of European Union ambassadors, which is set to take place on November 23, the report added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia European Union Oil Price November Share

Recent Stories

US Army Suffered 'Serious' 25% Shortfall in 2021 T ..

US Army Suffered 'Serious' 25% Shortfall in 2021 Troop Recruiting Target - Secre ..

29 seconds ago
 Russian Ombudswoman Urges International Organizati ..

Russian Ombudswoman Urges International Organizations to Condemn Execution of Ru ..

31 seconds ago
 Stocks rally but oil prices tumble

Stocks rally but oil prices tumble

32 seconds ago
 Thousands mourn Palestinian fire victims in Gaza

Thousands mourn Palestinian fire victims in Gaza

37 seconds ago
 Prosecutors Probe US Senator Menendez's Wife in In ..

Prosecutors Probe US Senator Menendez's Wife in Investigation of Lawmaker - Repo ..

11 minutes ago
 French, German Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks on ..

French, German Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks on November 21 - Foreign Ministry

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.