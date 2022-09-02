G7 to Ban Providing Insurance to Vessels Carrying Russian Oil Above Price Cap - Zahawi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The G7 group will ban providing services, including insurance, to vessels carrying Russian oil above an agreed price cap, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the G7 finance ministers have agreed to place a price cap on Russian oil.

"Following a productive meeting with (US Treasury) Secretary Janet Yellen in Washington, and together with our G7 partners, we have agreed to go further. This has been a personal priority for me as Chancellor. We will curtail (Russian President) Putin's capacity to fund his war from oil exports by banning services, such as insurance and the provision of finance, to vessels carrying Russian oil above an agreed price cap," Zahawi said, as quoted by the UK Treasury.