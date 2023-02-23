G7 to Work With Partners on Ensuring Price Cap on Russia Fuel - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The G7 will continue to work with partners to ensure price cap on Russian fuel, and prevent attempts to circumvent the restrictive measures, the group said in a statement on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The G7 will continue to work with partners to ensure price cap on Russian fuel, and prevent attempts to circumvent the restrictive measures, the group said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors held a meeting in Bengaluru, India. Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko and the heads of the International Monetary Fund, World Bank Group, Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, and Financial Stability Board were also present at the meeting.

"We will continue to work closely together and with our partners to enforce the oil and petroleum product price caps and prevent attempts to evade or circumvent the measure," the statement said.

The participants of the meeting noted that "sanction measures targeting Russia are intended not to contribute to energy and food insecurity, while these measures are tailored to reduce Russia's ability to reap windfall profits from changes in global oil prices."