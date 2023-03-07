UrduPoint.com

G7's Oil Price Cap Does Not Really Exist, Based On Level Of Market Prices - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 03:00 PM

G7's Oil Price Cap Does Not Really Exist, Based on Level of Market Prices - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The G7 countries have set a price cap for Russian oil, which does not really exist, if you look at the level of market prices, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, US Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security Amos Hochstein told Sputnik that it is too early to tell if the West's Russian oil price cap plan is working, but "so far so good."

"On the one hand, they (the G7 countries) have set a price cap, and on the other hand, there seems to be no price cap, based on the existing price level in the existing practice," Peskov said.

Russia does not recognize the oil price cap set by the G7 countries, the spokesman added.

"On the other hand, we have, of course, taken our own measures. And, of course, we do not recognize any price cap... We are working so that this system does not harm our own interests," Peskov said, answering a question about how the Kremlin treats the US statement that the price cap on Russian oil works well.

