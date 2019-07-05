Gallup starts study about challenges facing Sialkot exporters

The Gallup Pakistan started study of Sialkot's export industries to have in-depth knowledge of challenges being faced by exporters and importers

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The Gallup Pakistan started study of Sialkot 's export industries to have in-depth knowledge of challenges being faced by exporters and importers.

The study would help designing effective policies for betterment of the export sector.

The study is being conducted by Gallup Pakistan under the supervision of International Trade Centre (ITC) in an active collaboration with the ministry of commerce.

Gallup Pakistan Chairman Dr Ijaz Gillani stated this while addressing a meeting held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Friday.

SCCI Acting President Waqas Akram Awan presided over the meeting while Miss Shazma, Salman Mir and senior journalists also attended the meeting.