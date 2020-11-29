Galyat, Murree expect tourist influx as schools closed down due to COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :As the government has closed down all the educational institutions across the country in the wake of second wave of coronavirus, the hoteliers of Galyat and Murree are expecting more tourists would turn to the hilly areas to enjoy chilly weather with their families.

"As of now, Murree is not receiving the tourists at par with its true potential, but there are clear chances that the people will flock the area with their families in the backdrop of schools' closure and recent snowfall," said Muhammad Rafique- General Manager of Al-Azeen Hotel at Murree.

Talking to APP, he said the number of visitors to the Murree had increased significantly on this weekend, but it was not the same as it received in the pre-COVID-19 times.

He said the hoteliers were trying their level best to ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures, issued by the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation after lifting of restrictions from the sector.

Another hotelier from Nathia Gali, Arshad Khan said Galyat had become center of attraction for tourists after the second spell of snowfall at the snowy resort of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came to a halt on last Thursday.

He said tourists had swarmed the Galyat on this weekend after it received around two feet of snow and there was no forecast of further snowfall till second week of December.

Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Spokesman Ahsan Hameed said all the resources were being utilized to facilitate the tourists, coming to visit the scenic valleys of Galyat from various parts of the country.

He said the GDA had issued a travel advisory to inform the tourists and locals for travelling on slippery roads. He urged the tourists to travel in daylight and use chains to tread on snow.

Ahsan said it was imperative for tourists to mechanically examine their vehicles prior to embarking on the Galyat's route. He advised tourists to fill their fuel tanks during trip to Galyat.

The spokesman said the GDA director general had directed all the officials to remain in field to facilitate the tourists and locals in the area.