Garment Industry Receiving Inquires About PPEs Production

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 03:27 PM

Pakistan Readmade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Chief Coordinator Ijaz A Khokhar has said that garment industry was receiving international inquires about production of masks and Personal Protective Equipments (PPE)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Readmade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Chief Coordinator Ijaz A Khokhar has said that garment industry was receiving international inquires about production of masks and Personal Protective Equipments (PPE).

Talking to APP on Thursday he said that it is high time that we should switch over our production to Personal Protective Equipment to capture demanding market share. The PRGMEA Chief Coordinator suggested that government adopt aggressive approach and open export of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in both non woven and woven fabric in colours mainly white, light blue, light green.

There was a huge demand of coveralls, doctors gowns, patients gowns, nurses gown, cleaning staff uniforms as well as other disposable dress he revealed. The Chief Coordinator further stated we need daring steps at this juncture to capture demanding market share without fail.

If government allowed these products we could fetch more than One billion Dollars easily.

Under the prevailing situation government should allow duty free import of raw material enabling the exporter to play their vibrant role in capturing the market share he said. Ijaz further stated that we are motivating our members that they should focus attention on this sector adding that this sector will open vistas of industrial development and generate employment opportunities for female industrial workers.

Ijaz further added that more than 800 exporting units of different sectors will soon start operation after thorough inspection by the district administration in this export hub of the country. These industrial units will resume their operation with the Primary objective of protecting their employees.

The industry he said was bound to follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) of the government to run their industrial units he said.

