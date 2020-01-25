UrduPoint.com
Garments Export Increases 12.80%, Reaches To $1.411 Billion In First Six Months

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 06:56 PM

Exports of ready-made garments during first half of current financial year witnessed an increase of 12.08% as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Exports of ready-made garments during first half of current financial year witnessed an increase of 12.08% as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-December, 2019-20 about 31,534 thousand dozens of ready-made garments worth $1.411 billion exported as compared to the exports of 23,832 thousand dozens valuing $1.259 billion of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, during the period under review textile group exports from the country recorded 3.94% growth as textile products worth $6.905 billion exported as against $6.644 million of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, the textile exports on month on month basis also grew by 0.36% in month of December, 2019 as textile products worth $1.142 billion exported as compared to the exports of $1.138 billion of same month of last year, it added.

During the first two quarters of current financial year, country also managed to exports about 62,593 thousand dozens of knitwear worth $1.587 billion as compared to the exports of 59,189 thousand dozens valuing $1.

475 billion of same period of last year.

In last six months about 240,939 metric tons bed wear valuing $1.197 billion exported as against the exports of 215,724 metric tons costing $1.116 billion of same period of last year.

The exports of towels during the period under review also grew by 0.22% as 91,120 metric tons of towels worth $378.846 million exported as against the exports of 89,406 metric tons valuing $378.017 million of same period of last year.

It is worth mentioning here that exports in rupee term surged by 24.82 percent during last six months of current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports of the country during July-December (2019-20) were recorded at Rs1,805,074 million against the exports of Rs1,446,166 million during July-December (2018-19), showing growth of 24.82 percent, according to the provisional figures released by the bureau.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of the country increased by 7.63 percent during the month of December 2019 and amounted to Rs308,697 million as compared to the exports of Rs286,802 million in December 2018.

