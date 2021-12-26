Gas Auction Tool Marks 1 Week of Gazprom Not Booking Yamal-Europa for Poland Transit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) Russian gas giant Gazprom has not booked capacities of Yamal-Europa pipeline for transit via Poland at regular auction sessions in a week, the results of the latest regular auction at GSA platform showed Sunday.

Earlier in the day, there was an option at the auction to book the capacity of 89.1 million cubic meters of gas at the entry to the Polish stretch of the pipeline for Monday. The offer was left unclaimed.

In addition to not booking any capacities at regular auctions, which are held a day in advance, Gazprom has not been booking capacities at additional auctions that are usually held right before the start of a new gas day.