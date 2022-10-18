UrduPoint.com

Gas Availability During This Winter Season To Be Better As Compared To Previous Year: Musadik

Gas availability during this winter season to be better as compared to previous year: Musadik

The Minister for State says they have arranged two additional LNG Cargoes for the months of January and February, pointing out that Prime Minister has also directed to arrange more LNG cargoes in order to provide maximum relief to the consumers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 18th, 2022) Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik has assured that the gas availability during this winter season will be better as compared to the previous year.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said government is making all out efforts in this regard. He said we have arranged two additional LNG Cargoes for the months of January and February. He said the Prime Minister has also directed to arrange more LNG cargoes in order to provide maximum relief to the consumers.

The Minister of State said Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited, PARCO and PSO have also been directed to procure LPG keeping in view the gas situation. He said the SNGPL will sell LPG cylinders this year in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while SSGC will be purchasing additional twenty thousand ton of LPG.

Musadik Malik also asked the people to use efficient gas appliances to avoid wastage of gas.

The Minister of State for Petroleum said the Prime Minister has directed to prepare a mega plan for energy sector which will be aimed at take the country towards self-reliance and bring down the prices of energy.

Turning to PTI's planned Long March, Musadik Malik said it is not against any party or government but against the state. He said Imran Khan is threatening the state institutions. He said there are elements within the PTI who do not want to become part of this anti state long march.

