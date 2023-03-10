Gas Blast at Japanese Plant in Fukushima Injures 4 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Gas exploded at a factory in the Japanese city of Nihonmatsu in Fukushima Prefecture, leaving at least four people injured, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Friday, citing the police.

The blast occurred at 2:55 p.

m. local time (05:55 GMT). Neither the cause of the blast nor what the plant is producing was specified in the report.

Footage filmed from a helicopter showed thick black smoke rising above the plant and fire raging in one of the buildings.