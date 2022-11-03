UrduPoint.com

Gas Blowout At Kazakh Mine Kills Four, Injures Four More - Ministry Of Emergencies

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Gas Blowout at Kazakh Mine Kills Four, Injures Four More - Ministry of Emergencies

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) A gas blowout at a mine in the Kazakh region of Karaganda has killed four people and injured four more, the press office of the republic's Ministry of Emergencies told Sputnik on Thursday.

"According to the preliminary information, on November 3, around 3 a.m.

(local time, 21:00 GMT on November 2), a sudden gas blowout occurred in the city of Shakhtinsk at the Lenin coal mine, JSC ArcelorMittal Temirtau, while drilling gas draining boreholes, which caused the death of four workers, the search for another worker continues, four more have been hospitalized in a hospital," the office said.

The office added that 106 workers have been evacuated.

The incident is being investigated.

"A commission for the investigation of the accident is being set up, the investigation results will establish causes and circumstances of the accident," the office added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Accident Injured Temirtau November Gas

Recent Stories

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthen ..

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthening rupee against dollar: Sheh ..

8 hours ago
 Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crash ..

Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crashes out

8 hours ago
 UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostili ..

UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostilities in Ethiopia - Spokesperso ..

8 hours ago
 Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Militar ..

Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Military Unit Near Kosovo

8 hours ago
 Rising Number of Americans Say Inflation Most Impo ..

Rising Number of Americans Say Inflation Most Important Issue Ahead of US Electi ..

8 hours ago
 US Sees No Solution to Climate Change Without Chin ..

US Sees No Solution to Climate Change Without China, Russia, India - Kerry

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.