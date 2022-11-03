Gas Blowout at Kazakh Mine Kills Four, Injures Four More - Ministry of Emergencies

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) A gas blowout at a mine in the Kazakh region of Karaganda has killed four people and injured four more, the press office of the republic's Ministry of Emergencies told Sputnik on Thursday.

"According to the preliminary information, on November 3, around 3 a.m.

(local time, 21:00 GMT on November 2), a sudden gas blowout occurred in the city of Shakhtinsk at the Lenin coal mine, JSC ArcelorMittal Temirtau, while drilling gas draining boreholes, which caused the death of four workers, the search for another worker continues, four more have been hospitalized in a hospital," the office said.

The office added that 106 workers have been evacuated.

The incident is being investigated.

"A commission for the investigation of the accident is being set up, the investigation results will establish causes and circumstances of the accident," the office added.