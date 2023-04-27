YAKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) A gas leak and a subsequent fire during repair work at a gas field in the Mirninsky district of Russia's Sakha Republic have left nine people injured, the regional department of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Thursday.

The ministry said that it received a message at 6:00 a.m.

local time (21:00 GMT on Wednesday) that a "gas blowout" and a subsequent fire occurred at 01:35 a.m. local time at a gas production facility 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) from the village of Tas-Yuryakh during repair work. As a result of the incident, nine people were injured, the ministry said.

"All the victims are being taken to the central district hospital in (the town of) Mirny," the ministry said.

The regional prosecutor's office told Sputnik that an investigation into the incident was launched.