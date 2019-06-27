UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gas Companies Plan To Lay Additional 13,599 KM Pipelines In Next Fiscal Year

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 36 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 04:16 PM

Gas companies plan to lay additional 13,599 KM pipelines in next fiscal year

The two state companies, SNGPL and SSGCL, under a strategy to reinforce and expand their transmission network would lay additional 13,599 kilometers (KM) during next fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :The two state companies, SNGPL and SSGCL, under a strategy to reinforce and expand their transmission network would lay additional 13,599 kilometers (KM) during next fiscal year.

The capacity of Sui Northern Gas Company Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) would be enhanced by laying additional 12,100 KM and 1,499 KM pipelines in their areas respectively by June 2020, an official at the Petroleum Division told APP.

The two utility companies would invest Rs 7,161 million on transmission projects, Rs 48,288 million on distribution projects and Rs 18,556 million on other schemes bringing the total investment of around Rs 74 billion.

While, the companies were expecting that they would provide gas supply to approximately 430,695 new consumers during the fiscal year 2019-20, the official said.

Answering a question, he said, the companies had laid 69 KM transmission, 3,232 KM distribution and 1,366 KM services lines and connected 165 villages and towns with their network during July 2018 to February 2019.

During eight months of the current financial year, the two utility companies provided 428,305 additional gas connections including 425,404 domestic, 2,770 commercial and 131 industrial across the country.

To another question, the official said, the companies had laid 328 KM gas transmission network, 8,861 KM distribution and 1,216 KM service lines and connected 231 villages/towns to the gas network during the last fiscal year.

Pakistan has an extensive gas network of over 12,971 KM transmission 139,827 KM distribution and 37,058 services gas pipelines to cater the requirement of more than 9.6 million consumers across the country.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company February June July Gas 2018 2019 2020 Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Billion Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

BISE Malakand announces Matric, class 9th and 10th ..

12 minutes ago

UAE, South Africa to strengthen trade, economic re ..

17 minutes ago

VIS reaffirms entity ratings of Faysal Bank Limite ..

3 minutes ago

VIS reaffirms entity ratings of Zarai Tarqiati Ban ..

3 minutes ago

Feisty Trump sets tone as stormy G20 looms

7 minutes ago

Textile sector receives Rs44.5 bln under PM's pack ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.