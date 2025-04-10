Open Menu

Gas Companies Submit Petitions To OGRA Seeking Increase In Gas Prices

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 10, 2025 | 04:49 PM



Sui Northern requests recovery of financial requirements worth Rs. 700.97 billion and proposed an average gas price of Rs. 2,485.72 per MMBTU

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2025) The gas companies on Thursday submitted petitions to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) seeking an increase in gas prices and recovery of their financial requirements.

In yet another blow to the inflation-hit public, the gas companies filed petitions with OGRA for the recovery of their financial needs for the fiscal year 2025–26.

Sui Northern requested the recovery of financial requirements worth Rs. 700.97 billion and proposed an average gas price of Rs.

2,485.72 per MMBTU.

In its application to OGRA, Sui Northern also sought recovery of a shortfall amounting to Rs. 207.43 billion. Hearings on this request will be held in Lahore on April 18 and in Peshawar on April 28.

Similarly, the Sui Southern submitted a request for the recovery of Rs. 883.54 billion, and proposed a revised average gas price of Rs. 4,137.49 per MMBTU.

Besides it, Sui Southern requested recovery of a shortfall of Rs. 44.33 billion, with hearings scheduled in Karachi on April 21 and Quetta on April 23.

