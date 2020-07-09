UrduPoint.com
Gas Companies To Provide 549,821 New Connections In Current FY

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 02:56 PM

The two state-owned companies, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), would provide around 549,821 new connections to domestic, commercial and industrial consumers during the current fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The two state-owned companies, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), would provide around 549,821 new connections to domestic, commercial and industrial consumers during the current fiscal year.

The SNGPL would add 405,450 consumers in its network including 400,000 domestic, 5,000 commercial and 450 industrial, while SSGC has the plan to give 144,371 connections including 143,023 domestic, 1,164 commercial and 184 industrial, according to the Annual Plan 2020-21.

During the last year, the companies awarded 430,145 connections of different nature, slightly exceeding against the target of 425,548, out of which SNGPL provided 300,000 domestic connections, 5,000 commercial and 450 industrial, making 100 percent achievement against the target of 305,450.

The SSSGC gave 123,900 domestic connections,700 commercial and 95 industrial, commercial, exceeding 3 percent against the overall target of 120,098.

Besides, the two companies had laid 5005 kilometers (KMs) additional supply and distribution lines in their respective areas to reinforce their transmission network across the country. Out of which, the SNGPL laid 4,155 KMs and SSGC 850 KMs.

For the current fiscal year, the SNGPL has set the target to lay 6,965 KMs transmission and distribution lines, while SSGC would expand it network by 1,418 KMs.

Pakistan has an extensive network of over 12,971 kilometer transmission, 139,827 kilometer distribution and 37,058 kilomtre services gas pipelines to provide the commodity to more than 9.6 million consumers across the country.

