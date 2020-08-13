Gas companies would have to pay Rs 417 billion to govt as GIDC: SC  

, ,

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13th, 2020) The Supreme Court held that the gas companies would have to pay a total amount of Rs 417 billion to the government as Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) on Thursday.

A SC three-member bench led by Justice Mushir Alam announced 78-page judgment with two-to-one majority.

Justice Faisal Arab authored the judgment while Justice Mansoor Ali Shah wrote the dissenting note. Rejecting the petitions filed by the companies, the court allowed the government to collect the GIDC.

Previously, the PTI government had issued an ordinance through which it had waived an amount of Rs220 billion. However, the move was withdrawn after facing severe criticism from the opposition parties.