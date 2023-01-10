Gas consumers asked to contact 'Control Room' for low-pressure complaints' redressal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :A spokesman for the Regional Office of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Tuesday advised gas consumers to contact the special 'Control Room,' established for prompt redressal of low gas pressure-related complaints during the peak winter season.

"Consumers can lodge their complaints at the Call Center at 1199 and Control Room's landline number 051-9257774 so that the emergency teams are dispatched to resolve the issue," spokesman Shahid Akram told APP.

He said the Control Room was operating round-the-clock to serve consumers and ensure better gas pressure across the SNGPL transmission network.

The spokesman said the department was 'successfully managing' to provide an 'adequate gas supply' to all consumers of the federal capital territory, despite a massive increase in commodity consumption during the prevailing cold weather.

He said the company was making all-out efforts to ensure the provision of gas supply to domestic consumers, especially during meal timings. However, the spokesman advised the consumers to use alternative options for heating purposes.

To maintain better gas pressure, he said the company's Task Force, formed to stop the illegal use of compressors in the Islamabad Region, had recently removed more than 27 gas meters, detected 18 theft cases and lodged six First Information Reports over direct tapping and causing loss to the national exchequer.

Sharing some details, the spokesman said the inspection teams had recently disconnected 27 gas meters on the use of compressors in different localities including Tarlai, Chatta Bakhtawar, G-7 and G-9 sectors and Kallar Syedan.

"It is unfortunate that some elements are using electric devices to get increased gas pressure, depriving other consumers of gas in the peak winter season and putting people's lives at risk," he regretted, vowing that the operation would continue unabated till bringing the illegal activity to a complete end.

He said the SNGPL vigilance teams and special task force were busy conducting a detailed survey of all sectors, societies and other localities, within the Islamabad region including capital territory, Murree, Kahuta , Attock, Fateh Jang and Taxilla to take legal action against compressor users.

Shahid Akram said the SNGPL teams were conducting raids in collaboration with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and local police personnel, adding the company would publish the Names of consumers involved in the installation of illegal compressors and the gas pilferers in national dailies to prevent illegal activities and save the precious and scarce gas.