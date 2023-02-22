Gas Consumption in EU Down 19% in August-January Compared to 5-Year Average - Eurostat

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The consumption of gas in the European Union decreased by 19.3% in August 2022-January 2023 compared to the same months in the period from 2017 to 2022, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Tuesday.

The EU adopted new rules last year requiring member states to reduce their gas consumption between August 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023 by at least 15% compared to the average consumption for the same months of the five previous consecutive years.

"The EU consumption of natural gas has dropped by 19.3% in the period August 2022-January 2023, compared with the average gas consumption for the same months (August-January) between 2017 and 2022," the agency said in a statement.

According to the statement, Ireland recorded the smallest decline in its gas consumption at 0.3%. In addition, Spain and Slovenia also failed to meet the 15% target as they reduced consumption by 13.7% and 14.2%, respectively.

"In other EU members, consumption dropped beyond the 15% target, in some, by a large margin (above 40%)," the statement read.

The top three countries in terms of reduced gas consumption were Finland with 57.3%, Lithuania with 47.9% and Sweden with 40.2%, Eurostat added.