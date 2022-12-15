UrduPoint.com

Gas Consumption In Germany At Critical Level, Overall Situation Remains Stable - Regulator

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2022 | 10:47 PM

Gas Consumption in Germany at Critical Level, Overall Situation Remains Stable - Regulator

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The indicator of temperature-adjusted gas consumption in Germany is at a critical level, but the overall situation with the gas supply in the country remaining stable, the German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) said on Thursday.

According to the agency, two out of five indicators of the gas supply, which are temperature forecast and temperature-adjusted consumption, are at a critical level. The consumption is likely to increase in coming weeks since temperatures are expected to be below average in coming days, the regulator stated.

"In the weeks beginning November 28 and December 5, the temperature-adjusted consumption was just 12% lower than the reference value of the past four years and thus in the critical range," the network agency said noting that a critical level is under 15%.

At the same time, the regulator assessed the overall situation with the gas supply in Germany as stable, though it was still viewing the situation as tense and did not rule out any further deterioration.

"The total storage level in Germany is 91.26%. The storage level at the Rehden facility (Germany's largest gas storage facility) is 91.28%," the German network agency noted.

In late November, the German regulator introduced five indicators regarding the gas supply in the country: temperature forecast, temperature-adjusted consumption, the storage level, the situation in neighboring countries and purchase of energy. These indicators have three levels, based on which the situation can be assessed as stable, tense and critical. Constant monitoring of these indicators allows the agency to forecast developments in Germany's gas supply and urge the authorities to take certain measures to keep it under control.

