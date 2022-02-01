Gas Contract With Russia Guarantees Hungary Cheaper Fuel Than in Europe - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The Russian-Hungarian agreement on gas supply until 2036 ensures that Budapest will be buying the fuel at a lower price than it would on the European market, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"The agreement that we signed last year until 2036 is the result of our joint work.

In this sense, it is important that not only supplies will be secure until 2036 but also that, even today, Hungary procures Russian gas five times cheaper than the market price in Europe," Putin said during a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Moscow.

Russia guarantees a secure supply under the deal, Putin stressed.

The Russian leader said that energy is an important component of cooperation with Hungary, adding that bilateral trade grew 30% in the first 11 months of last year.