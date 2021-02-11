Gas crisis breaks back of the industrial sector: Mian Zahid Hussain

Production, exports, country’s reputation at stake, Appointment of Maniar as MD SSGC lauded

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021) Chairman of National Business Group of FPCCI, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday said the gas crisis has broken the back of general industry and export sector.



The industrial sector should be provided gas without delay so that they can resume production and complete export orders within the deadline to save their reputation, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that economy cannot develop unless the industrial sector start getting a consistent supply of gas so that investors stop running after gas and electricity and waste their time in protests.



Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that billions of dollars have been spent on infrastructure and import of LNG but if failed to improve situation by reducing gas crisis in winter which is a question mark on the efficiency of gas bureaucracy.



He said that the gas demand is increasing since decades but the discoveries have remained unsatisfactory which call for incentives for exploration companies.

The weaknesses in the LNG supply chain should be fixed, import of gas from Turkmenistan should be expedited and working of gas distribution companies should be improved, he said.



He congratulated Imran Maniar on his appointment as Managing Director of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited and hoped that he will utilise best of his abilities to improve the working of the utility.



Maniar has 30 years of experience and he has served in the US, South America and the Middle East and the business community hope that he will bring a change in the system to provide relief to masses and the business community.

The business community will fully cooperate with Mr Imran Maniar so that overall situation could be improved, he said.