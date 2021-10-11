UrduPoint.com

Gas Crisis In Europe May Last Over 6 Months - Vucic

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 12:00 AM

Gas Crisis in Europe May Last Over 6 Months - Vucic

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic predicted on Sunday that Europe was in for at least six more months of gas shortages.

"This crisis will not end on its own in the next six months and possibly longer.

It might take two years to resolve," Vucic told a news conference after hosting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Belgrade.

Vucic suggested that gas shortages stemmed from Europe's over-reliance on renewable energy sources and its politically motivated reluctance to reach long-term supply deals with Russia.

"They did not sign long-term agreements. Who can you sign a long-term agreement with, except Russia, of course? And why did they not do this? For political reasons, not economic ones," he said.

