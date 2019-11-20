UrduPoint.com
Gas Deliveries Via Nord Stream 2 May Start In 2019 Already - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 05:06 PM

Gas deliveries via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline may be launched before the New Year already, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Gas deliveries via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline may be launched before the New Year already, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"Perhaps, even this year," Novak told reporters, when asked whether the deliveries could be delayed until 2020 due to the fact the Denmark has only recently granted permit for construction of the pipeline, through which Russia will deliver natural gas to Europe, in its waters.

"This is a technical matter. It is related not only to the need to finalize the construction of the pipe, but to commissioning operations as well ... One should rather address these question to Nord Stream 2 [operator]. I believe this can happen in the coming months," Novak said.

