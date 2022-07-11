Gas Deliveries Via Nord Stream Suspended on Monday - Pipeline Operator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Deliveries of Russian gas via the Nord Stream pipeline have stopped on Monday at 04:00 a.m. gmt, according to the data frome the pipeline's operator, Nord Stream AG.

Both strings of the gas pipeline are stopped for maintenance work, including testing of mechanical components and automation systems. Maintenance is expected to take place between July 11 and 21.