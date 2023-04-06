Gas Demand in Spain Down 11% From August - Enagas

Natural gas consumption in Spain shrank 11% between August 2022 and March 2023, compared to the five-year average, according to estimates of the national gas grid operator Enagas

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Natural gas consumption in Spain shrank 11% between August 2022 and March 2023, compared to the five-year average, according to estimates of the national gas grid operator Enagas.

Spaniards used up 232,430 gigawatt-hours of gas-generated power during the reported period, data published by El Periodico newspaper shows.

Households, businesses and the industry accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total demand, the daily reported.

Although significant, the rate of reduction was still short of the 15% goal set by the European Union in early August. Brussels called for voluntary cuts in natural gas demand to make saving for winter following its fallout with Russia.