Gas Demand In Spain Down 11% From August - Enagas
Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 10:20 PM
Natural gas consumption in Spain shrank 11% between August 2022 and March 2023, compared to the five-year average, according to estimates of the national gas grid operator Enagas
Spaniards used up 232,430 gigawatt-hours of gas-generated power during the reported period, data published by El Periodico newspaper shows.
Households, businesses and the industry accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total demand, the daily reported.
Although significant, the rate of reduction was still short of the 15% goal set by the European Union in early August. Brussels called for voluntary cuts in natural gas demand to make saving for winter following its fallout with Russia.