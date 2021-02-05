UrduPoint.com
Gas, Electricity Bills To Rise For 15 Million UK Families - Energy Regulator

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 02:37 PM

Gas, Electricity Bills to Rise For 15 Million UK Families - Energy Regulator

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Millions of UK households will see their energy bill increased by almost 100 ($137) from April, as the price cap will return to pre-pandemic levels as a result of changes in wholesale energy prices, the government's Office of Gas and Electricity Markets announced on Friday.

"For six months from 1 April the price cap will increase by �96 ($131) to �1,138 ($1,600) for 11 million default tariff customers, and by �87 ($119) to �1,156 ($1584) for 4 million pre-payment meter customers," the energy regulator said in a statement.

The price cap, which is reviewed twice a year by the Ofgem, protects consumers who have not switched energy supplier by ensuring they pay a fair price for their electricity and gas.�

The energy regulator said that in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the price cap had dropped by �84 ($115) in October to its lowest level yet for the current winter period, but demand for energy has since recovered, pushing wholesale prices back up to more normal levels.

"Energy bill increases are never welcome, especially as many households are struggling with the impact of the pandemic. We have carefully scrutinised these changes to ensure that customers only pay a fair price for their energy," Jonathan Brearley, the regulator's chief executive, is quoting as saying.

Brearley also advised customers to "shop around for a cheaper deal" if they want to avoid the increase in April.

Energy suppliers will still be required to provide emergency credit to customers struggling to top up their pre-payment meters, put those who are behind on their bills on affordable repayment plans and should not disconnect their customers.

