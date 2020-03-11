UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gas, Electricity Prices To Come Down Shortly: Minister For Planning, Development, And Special Initiatives (PDSI) Asad Umar

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 04:40 PM

Gas, electricity prices to come down shortly: Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives (PDSI) Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives (PDSI) Asad Umar on Tuesday said the prices of gas and electricity in the country would come down shortly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives (PDSI) Asad Umar on Tuesday said the prices of gas and electricity in the country would come down shortly.

"The Prime Minister has chaired several meetings to bring down the prices of gas and electricity, and in future the prices are likely to come down as a result of the Prime Minister's personal efforts," he said adding this would also help reducing the input cost for our industries.

Addressing a round-table discussion on "The role of Planning and Development in Pakistan's Economy" here at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), he said the government was also working on establishing and making Council of Common Interests' secretariat effective and operational to smoothly resolve differences.

He said the ministry of PDSI had a pivotal role in the economic development and uplift of national economy.

"The government is committed to bringing about institutional and structural reforms. Government is developing a three years growth strategy as well as working on the establishment of the Secretariat of Council of Common Interests (CCI) and making it operational.

" Asad Umar said that despite structural changes in Pakistan's economy, the role of government in general and ministry of PDSI in particular remains relevant.

While highlighting the importance of a planned economy, Asad Umar said that during 1960s, despite having immense oil resources gulf countries were wallowing in poverty, it was only after the leading role played by the Gulf Governments, that their economic situation improved.

China's growth and economic success is another case in point for the planned economy.

During the decade of 1950s and 1960s, he said Pakistan's economy was developing due to its planned nature, although much has changed since then, the need for a planned economy with due input from the private sector stays primate.�Answering a question about the effect of 18th amendment on Pakistan's economy, Asad Umar said that 18th Amendment was absolutely essential for a polity like Pakistan, and has not had any negative impacts for the country's economy.

Director General ISSI Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry and eminent guests from academia and government were also present.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Asad Umar Electricity Oil Gas From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Heavy rain hits country's upper and central parts ..

4 minutes ago

Waqas Maqsood confirmed as Aamer Yamin’s replace ..

23 minutes ago

Nine Qatar World Cup workers die in 2019

9 minutes ago

E-system bringing transparency in Excise Deptt, sa ..

9 minutes ago

46 tourists stuck on virus-hit Nile cruise boat fl ..

8 minutes ago

Iran announces 63 new virus deaths, taking total t ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.