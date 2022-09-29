Gas Expected to Fully Escape From Nord Stream 1 on Monday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Gas leaks from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline is expected to stop on October 3, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing the pipeline's operator.

At the same time, Nord Stream AG noted that it is impossible to make any forecasts regarding the pipeline's future operation until estimating the damage. Such an assessment is possible once the company is able to reach the incident area.