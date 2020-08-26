Gas Explodes in Building in West Moscow, 3 Floors on Fire - Emergency Services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) A fire erupted in a residential building in the west of the Russian capital on Wednesday after a gas explosion, with three floors now in a blaze, the city's emergency service told Sputnik.

Residents are being evacuated with 13 already rescued. There have been no reports of casualties so far.