Gas Explodes In Building In West Moscow, 3 Floors On Fire - Emergency Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 12:55 PM

Gas Explodes in Building in West Moscow, 3 Floors on Fire - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) A fire erupted in a residential building in the west of the Russian capital on Wednesday after a gas explosion, with three floors now in a blaze, the city's emergency service told Sputnik.

Residents are being evacuated with 13 already rescued. There have been no reports of casualties so far.

