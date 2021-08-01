UrduPoint.com

Gas Explosion At Enterprise In Tashkent Kills 1 Person, Injures 3 Others - Ministry

6 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 10:40 AM

Gas Explosion at Enterprise in Tashkent Kills 1 Person, Injures 3 Others - Ministry

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) One person was killed and three others were injured as a result of a household gas explosion at an enterprise's warehouse in Tashkent, the Uzbek Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Sergeli District of the Uzbek capital when an air and gas mixture popped at the warehouse of one of the enterprises.

"As a result of the emergency, an employee of the enterprise was killed and three more people received injuries of various severity. They were hospitalized," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

According to a preliminary version, the blast was due to a gas leak at the warehouse, the ministry said, adding that the blast also destroyed nearby buildings.

