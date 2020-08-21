Gas Explosion Hits Residential Building in Yaroslavl, 1 Killed - Local Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) A gas explosion has hit a 10-storey residential building in the western Russian city of Yaroslavl, leaving at least one person killed and four others injured as search and rescue continues, local emergency services told Sputnik on Friday.

"On 5 Batova Street, there was a gas explosion in an apartment," the authority said.

According to the emergency services, the explosion made the building collapse between the third and the fifth floors. The circumstances of the explosion are being investigated.

"The on-site inspection determined that the floors from third to fifth of the 10-storey residential building had collapsed. Evacuation of residents is underway.

Four people have sustained injuries and one woman died," the local emergency services told Sputnik in an update.

All of the injured individuals are in moderate severity condition, the authority said.

More than 60 residents have been evacuated at this point and the blaze was extinguished as the search and rescue operations continue, according to the update.

"There might be people under the rubble. Third-rank rescue units have been deployed to the site," the Yaroslavl government said in a press release.

The local Prosecutor's Office has launched an inquiry into the incident.

The house was built in 1992. It has 120 apartments with a total of 342 registered residents, including 64 children.