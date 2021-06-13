BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) At least 11 people were killed and over 140 were injured in a gas explosion in the Chinese province of Hubei, China Central Television reports.

The explosion occurred on the territory of a residential complex in the city of Shiyan at 06:30 a.

m. local time on Sunday (22:30 GMT on Saturday).

According to China Central Television, rescuers have managed to get 144 people from under the rubble, all of them were hospitalized (37 are in critical condition). At least 11 people were killed.