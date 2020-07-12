UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gas Explosion In Iranian Capital Of Tehran Injures At Least 1 Person - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

Gas Explosion in Iranian Capital of Tehran Injures At Least 1 Person - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) A gas explosion at a residential building in the Iranian capital of Tehran has left at least one person injured, a representative of the city's fire department told Iran's ISNA agency on Saturday.

"An explosion at a residential building was reported at 21:04 [18:34 GMT] to the 25th system of fire services in the municipality of Tehran," Jalal Maleki, a Tehran Fire Department representative, told the agency.

According to Maleki, a 16-year-old male suffered burns as a result of the explosion and was taken to a nearby medical center for treatment.

The representative added that firefighters, upon their arrival at the scene, discovered that around 30 gas cylinders were stored at the site.

"According to initial estimates, the person who was injured in the basement may have been working with these cylinders, which led to the explosion," the representative said.

Several explosions have taken place over recent days in Iran, causing deaths and injuries. On Tuesday, an explosion at a gas factory in the city of Baqershahr killed at least two people, according to domestic media reports.

One week earlier, an explosion and a fire at a medical facility in northern Tehran killed 13 people and left six more with injuries. This incident was blamed on a gas leak.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Injured Fire Iran Isna Tehran Male SITE May Gas Media

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet ministers take their oath before Moham ..

2 hours ago

Dubai announces new economic stimulus package wort ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Sharjah Ruler on death ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 58,000 addition ..

4 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi calls for preservation of cultural ..

4 hours ago

ICA to resume work from Sunday

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.