TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) At least two people working at the Sepahan Boresh gas factory in city of Baqershahr were killed after a gas capsule exploded in the early hours of Tuesday, the official IRNA news agency reported Tuesday.

The industrial area of Baqershahr is located in the province of Tehran.

According to local news outlets, another three workers were injured. The explosion took place at 03:20 a.m. local time (22:50 GMT).