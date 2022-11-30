Gas Explosion in Mexico Leaves 11 People Injured - Regional Civil Protection Secretariat

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Eleven people have been injured and hospitalized after an explosion and a subsequent fire caused by an ethane leak during a controlled burning operation in the Mexican state of Veracruz, the state's Civil Protection Secretariat said on Tuesday.

"An explosion occurred at the site of the ethane leak during controlled burning operations. There are reports from the site about 11 injured members of a task force, one with second-degree burns and others with first-degree burns. They were taken to hospitals in the Agua Dulce and Nanchital municipalities," the secretariat said on Twitter.

The emergency services continue working at the site as the fire is still burning, the secretariat said.