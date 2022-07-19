Gas Explosion in Northern China Leaves 8 People Injured - District Administration

UrduPoint.com

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) Eight people were injured in a gas explosion in a residential building in the Tianjin municipality in northern China, Beichen District administration said on Tuesday.

The explosion occurred at around 7:15 local time on Tuesday (23:15 GMT, Monday) in a six-story residential building in the Beichen District.

Several apartments on the top three floors were completely destroyed, with windows knocked out in neighboring houses by a blast wave.

All eight victims suffered minor injuries, mostly bruises and scratches. There have been no reports of casualties so far.

The cause of the incident is being investigated. Search and rescue operations are continuing at the site. Work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the gas explosion.

