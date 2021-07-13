(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KRASNODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Two people who got injured in a gas explosion at a private hotel in Russia's Gelendzhik on Tuesday are in critical condition, the prosecutor's office of the Krasnodar Region said, adding that three more people sustained moderate wounds.

Russia's Emergency Services and the regional department of the Investigative Committee said earlier in the day that the explosion killed one person.

"At the moment, data on the injured people is the following: five are in the hospital, two are in critical condition, three sustained moderate wounds, of these three, one is a 14-year-old teenager," the regional prosecutor's office said.