Gas Explosion in South Korean Residential Building Kills Four, Injures Five - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) Four people have died and an additional five people have suffered injuries as a result of a gas explosion in a residential building in the eastern South Korean city of Donghae, South Korea's Yonhap news Agency reported on Saturday, citing firefighters.

According to the agency, the explosion took place at 19:46 local time (10:46 GMT) in a two-story residential building.

Four people were killed, three were seriously injured and two passers-by suffered light injuries, the agency reported.

"The other three people who survived are in critical condition due to severe burns," a firefighter said, as quoted by the agency.

At this stage, firefighters believe the cause of the explosion to be the result of guests in the building using a portable gas stove to prepare food. Fire crews took twenty minutes to extinguish the blaze.