MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) A gas explosion occurred on Monday in a residential building in the Russian city of Yaroslavl, as a result of which several people were injured, the regional branch of the Russian ministry of emergency situations (EMERCOM) said.

"At 6.15 a.m. (03:15 GMT) ... the ministry received information about a gas explosion in the city of Yaroslavl, Kuznetsova street, house 5. There is a collapse of attic ceilings and roofs. There are injured people. Evacuation is being carried out," EMERCOM said in a statement.

Later, the ministry added that 44 people had been evacuated from the building.

On Sunday, another gas explosion took place in an apartment building in the Russian city of Nizhnevartovsk, leaving six people dead. The blast occurred at around 6 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT), causing a partial collapse of two floors of the building. The building's residents were evacuated and placed in temporary accommodation centers, according to EMERCOM.